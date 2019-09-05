Since the beginning of One Direction’s hiatus in 2016, most of the group’s members have gone on to have fruitful solo careers. Zayn Malik has released a couple of albums, Harry Styles dropped his self-titled debut in 2017, Nail Horan released Flickr that same year, and Liam Payne shared his First Time EP last summer. Then there’s Louis Tomlinson, who has taken a more patient approach to his solo endeavors. He has released a handful of singles over the past few years, but no album yet.

While there’s still no confirmed name or release date for his debut record, it is on the way, and he’s shared a couple singles from it so far. Earlier this year, he released the emotional ballad “Two Of Us,” and now he’s back with another new track titled “Kill My Mind.” The new song is clearly influenced by the ’90s Britpop that Tomlinson presumably grew up listening to. He says that this song and the ones to follow are what he’s all about musically, saying, “The next few songs I have coming out fully represent me as an artist. This new song is me really being true to myself.”

Again, it’s unclear when Tomlinson’s debut album will be coming, but he has made it clear that he’s really looking forward to putting it out, tweeting back in July, “Just saw we’re all on the same page, there’s not a day goes by that I don’t think about releasing the album. I’m so excited for that moment!” The album seems close to being near its final state, as back in May, Tomlinson had decided on (or was close to deciding on) its title.

Listen to “Kill My Mind” above.