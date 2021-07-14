A Judge Ruled That Britney Spears Can Retain Her Own Lawyer

Britney Spears has been fighting to end the conservatorship that has been dominating her life for the last thirteen years, and today she scored a big victory in that realm. After speaking publicly to the court for literally the first time in the history of the conservatorship about her own feelings about it, Spears has made it clear that she wants it to be over and considers her father’s role in the process to be abusive.

Even at that hearing, Britney was still represented by a lawyer the court had appointed for her, Samuel D. Ingham III, but he has since asked to resign from the case. We got word that Britney was seeking new counsel and had selected a lawyer to represent her, and that former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart had agreed to do so. Today, Variety reports that a judge signed off on the change up, granting Britney the right to hire her own counsel. If that sounds like it’s a right that she should’ve had in the first place, well, probate court is a place full of loopholes and corruption.

Rosengart has represented other celebrities like Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Keanu Reeves in the past. According to those reporting live from today’s hearing, Rosengart said he has plans to file a motion ending the conservatorship for good.