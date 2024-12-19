Year after year, Madrid, Spain’s Mad Cool Festival is one of the year’s top events, and that’s shaping up to be the case in 2025, too. Today (December 19), organizers announced the lineup for next year’s fest, which is set to go down from July 10 to 12.

Leading the lineup are Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams, Noah Kahan, Benson Boone, St. Vincent, Kings Of Leon, Alanis Morissette, Weezer, Justice, Iggy Pop, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Arde Bogotá, Residente, and Glass Animals.

Also on the poster are Foster The People, Jet, Kaiser Chiefs, Finneas, Artemas, Future Islands, Girl In Red, Leon Bridges, Royel Otis, Bloc Party, Bright Eyes, Blondshell, Tanner Adell, and more. Additional artists are also set to be announced.

Mad Cool members can get tickets at special prices from December 20 at 9 a.m. GMT to December 23 at 8:59 a.m. GMT. Those prices are 189€ (about $196) plus booking fee for general three-day tickets, and 350€ ($363) plus booking fee for VIP three-day tickets. Prices for the general on-sale will be 210€ ($218) plus booking fee, and 399€ ($414) plus booking fee for VIP three-day tickets. More information can be found on Mad Cool’s ticketing website.

Uproxx’s Philip Cosores attended the 2019 edition of the festival and wrote, “The event is a rising star in the festival world, and locals and travelers alike should pay close attention as it evolves and grows.”