Gracie Abrams Thinks She’ll Have A New Album Out By The End Of 2025

2024 was the year of the breakout pop star, whether you’re talking about Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, or Gracie Abrams, the latter of whom recently scored her first top-10 hit with “That’s So True.” She only just released her latest album, The Secret Of Us, in June, but she’s already plotting her next LP, it turns out.

In a new Nylon interview Abrams spoke about how she plans to wrap up the year, saying, “I’ll be just chilling. I’ll be writing. I’ll be writing a lot.” As for that writing, the piece notes Abrams “thinks a record could very well be out by the end of 2025.”

Abrams went on to discuss Taylor Swift’s release strategy these days, saying, “I am inspired by Taylor in a million ways, but especially by the pace with which she puts things out into the world. There’s less pressure the more you release — that’s how I consider it for myself. I want to just keep it coming while I’m in this period of writing as frequently as I am. I think it would be a waste to not be open.”

She also reflected on her recently stint as Saturday Night Live musical guest, saying, “It’s such a privilege, an honor to do it. And also Chris Rock hosting is so f*cking nuts! I feel like I somehow cheated the system into being there for his show.”