Since launching in 2016, Spain’s Mad Cool Festival has become a huge and essential European music event, and its growth has been astronomical. That is further evidenced by an early peek at the fest’s 2020 lineup that Mad Cool organizers have provided: Next year’s fest will be led by two of today’s biggest pop stars, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. The other artists who were also confirmed today are Pixies, Alt-J, Tove Lo, and Twenty One Pilots.

The 2020 festival will be Mad Cool’s fifth anniversary, and it all goes down between July 8 and 11, 2020 at Espacio Mad Cool in Madrid, Spain.

Swift’s appearance at the festival will be her first performance in Spain in about nine years. Also, she’s great at naming all 50 US states in order, as she proven in a recent behind-the-scenes clip from The Voice, in which she sings a mnemonic song to Blake Shelton on an empty set.

Meanwhile, Eilish is apparently in the midst of writing a new album. Her brother and musical partner Finneas revealed as much during a recent interview, saying, “I’m writing the album now and I think the album’s all new. I think it’ll mirror When We All Fall Asleep in that sense that the EP had ‘Ocean Eyes’ and ‘Bellyache’ and then the album was just only album songs and no re-releases, so we’re excited about that one. We’re deep into the creative process on new material for sure.”

