Madonna was initially set to kick off the North American leg of The Celebration Tour later this week, with her first appearance scheduled at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. However, the tour has now been postponed, according to Live Nation.

Recently, news came out that the pop star had been hospitalized after reportedly being found unresponsive. Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, shared that she suffered from a “serious bacterial infection” that landed her in the ICU.

She has since left the hospital and is recovering — but the illness prompted the postponement of her first 40th anniversary tour leg. She spoke out about it on social media, giving fans an explanation and an apology.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” Madonna wrote. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

While it’s still unclear what the new dates will be, the ticketing company notes that fans should still hold onto their tickets — as they will be valid if they can attend the changed schedule.

Later this fall, Madonna is also set to bring the tour over to Europe — so it could take place after those dates instead, or even next year.

Check out her postponement post above.

