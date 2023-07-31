Madonna had a health scare at the end of June, a “serious bacterial infection” that landed her in the ICU. Fortunately, though, she seems to have bounced back just fine, sharing in an update a couple weeks ago that she’s “on the road to recovery,” later adding, “To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!”

Now she’s back with another update, in which she reflects on a gift she recently received and the emotional impact it had on her. She wrote in an Instagram post shared on July 30, “I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive.”

Find Madonna’s post below.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.

As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.

So did the love and support from my friends. If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance.

Artist who touched so many lives including my own.

I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone.

Thank you @guyoseary for this gift!

And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work! [heart emoji].”

