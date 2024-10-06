Madonna is allegedly in deep mourning. According to reports, the “Like A Prayer” singer has faced yet another death in her family after losing her stepmother Joan Ciccone. Today (October 6), TMZ revealed that Madonna’s younger brother and former creative collaborator, Christopher Ciccone has died at the age of 63.

An insider told the outlet that Ciccone officially passed way on Friday, October 4 in Michigan. The same source claimed that Christopher’s cause of death was cancer.

Longtime fans of Madonna will immediately recognize Ciccone from his past contributions in his sister’s early career. At one point, Christopher served as a backup dancer for Madonna. He then worked as Madonna’s show designer, backstage dresser, art director for the Blonde Ambition World Tour, and The Girlie Show tour director.

Outside of his work with Madonna, Christopher directed music for the late Tony Bennett and Dolly Parton. However, many may know Christopher from his illustrious career as a commercial interior designer. His furniture designs for Bernhardt Furniture were used in the New York City office of former president Bill Clinton.

Although Madonna hasn’t released a public statement, supporters of the singer have flooded platforms including X (formerly Twitter) to penned touching notes about Christopher.

After a rift in their relationship, which was outlined in Christopher’s 2008 biography Life With My Sister Madonna, the famous sibling rekindled things in 2012.