At long last, Madonna has hit the road for her hotly-anticipated Celebration Tour. The tour kicked off today (October 14) in London at The O2 Arena and will continue this leg through early December. The next leg will pick up in North America beginning mid-December, and continuing into April.
With an illustrious career and several hit singles and albums under her belt, Madonna fans are dying to know what she’ll be performing.
What is Madonna’s setlist for the Celebration Tour?
According to Billboard, Madonna’s Celebration Tour setlist comprises of some of her biggest songs, ballads, and deep cuts — comprehensively touching on every era of her four-decade-long career.
You can see the setlist below.
1. “Nothing Really Matters”
2. “Everybody”
3. “Into the Groove / Hollywood”
4. “Burning Up”
5. “Open Your Heart”
6. “Holiday”
7. “Live To Tell”
8. “Virgin Mary / Act Of Contrition”
9. “Like A Prayer”
10. “Erotica / You Thrill Me”
11. “Justify My Love”
12. “Hung Up / Hung Up On Tokischa”
13. “Bad Girl”
14. “Up Down Suite / Break My Soul (Queens Remix)”
15. “Vogue”
16. “Human Nature”
17. “Crazy For You”
18. “The Beast Within”
19. “Die Another Day”
20. “Don’t Tell Me”
21. “Mother And Father”
22. “I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)”
23. “La Isla Bonita”
24. “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina”
25. “I Don’t Search I Find”
26. “Bedtime Story”
27. “Ray Of Light”
28. “Rain”
29. “Like A Virgin”
30. “Bitch I’m Madonna / Give Me All Your Luvin'”
31. “Celebration / Music”