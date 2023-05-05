madonna grammys 2023
Madonna Fans Think The Mythical Biopic Is Back On After She And Julia Garner Were Seen Partying Together

Fans of both Madonna and Julia Garner are in good spirits, as the two appear to have reunited over french fries. Last June, Garner, of Ozark and Inventing Anna fame, was tapped to play Madonna in a biopic based on her life. Several actresses were said to have auditioned to play Madge, including Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney and Don’t Worry Darling‘s Florence Pugh.

While fans were elated for the budding superstar to play Madonna, the biopic was revealed to have been indefinitely shelved back in January.

Now, fans are theorizing that the project is back on, after the two were seen partying and sharing fries.

“Glad Madonna 1. Doesn’t hate Julia Garner and 2. Hasn’t locked Julia Garner in a Madonna Biopic Training Camp hell basement,” said one fan on Twitter.

“Does this mean the Madonna biopic is still a go?!?,” said another fan in reaction to the photos. “B*tch we’re Madonna” is pretty clear confirmation, right?”

If the biopic is back on, it’s safe to assume production won’t resume anytime soon. This July, Madonna will kick off her international Celebration Tour, celebrating four decades of hit.

Madonna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

