Madonna’s nearly year-long tour isn’t the only celebration of life plans up her sleeve. For years, the “Like A Prayer” singer has been working to bring her life’s story to a screen near you. However, Madonna and fans alike believe a traditional biopic just won’t cut it.

Well, according to Deadline, Madonna’s wish of an autobiographical show might just come true. Today (May 12), the outlet exclusively reported that Madonna inked a deal with Netflix alongside Shawn Levy for the limited series.

Based on the insider information received, the project is supposedly already in the development stage. Although the series is not at all connected with the previously shelved feature film with Universal, sources say Julia Garner has “remained engaged” with Madonna. After Garner was announced as the lead for the Universal picture, the Inventing Anna actress was spotted out with Madonna including at her The Celebration Of Life Tour in December 2023.

Following the studio film’s setback Madonna voiced her frustrations online. Read the statement below.