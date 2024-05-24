Here Is Maggie Rogers’ ‘The Don’t Forget Me Tour’ Setlist

Maggie Rogers is always a thrill on stage, and now she has kicked off her The Don’t Forget Me Tour. The first date went down at Petco Park in San Diego yesterday (May 23), and if you’re planning to hit up a future concert, here’s what you can expect in terms of the setlist.
At San Diego, Rogers played a 20-song set, and half of it was devoted to songs from her latest album, Don’t Forget Me, per setlist.fm. The site also notes that Rogers took the stage at 8:15 p.m.
Find the setlist below, along with Rogers’ upcoming tour dates.
Maggie Rogers’ The Don’t Forget Me Tour Setlist
1. “It Was Coming All Along”
2. “Drunk”
3. “So Sick Of Dreaming”
4. “The Kill”
5. “Be Cool”
6. “Dog Years”
7. “Love You For A Long Time”
8. “Shatter”
9. “If Now Was Then”
10. “I Still Do”
11. “Alaska”
12. “On & On & On”
13. “Never Going Home”
14. “Light On”
15. “That’s Where I Am”
16. “Overdrive”
17. “Don’t Forget Me”
18. “All The Same”
19. “Fallingwater”
20. “Different Kind Of World”
Maggie Rogers 2024 Tour Dates: The Don’t Forget Me Tour Part 1
05/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +
05/28 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +
05/31 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
06/01 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
06/03 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/07 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park
06/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion
06/09 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
06/11 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival^
06/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion +
06/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
06/20 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/22 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
Maggie Rogers 2024 Tour Dates: The Don’t Forget Me Tour Part 2
10/09 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/17 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/22 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
10/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/29 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/30 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
11/02 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Don’t Forget Me is out now via Capitol Records. Find more information here.