Here Is Maggie Rogers’ ‘The Don’t Forget Me Tour’ Setlist

Maggie Rogers is always a thrill on stage, and now she has kicked off her The Don’t Forget Me Tour. The first date went down at Petco Park in San Diego yesterday (May 23), and if you’re planning to hit up a future concert, here’s what you can expect in terms of the setlist.

At San Diego, Rogers played a 20-song set, and half of it was devoted to songs from her latest album, Don’t Forget Me, per setlist.fm. The site also notes that Rogers took the stage at 8:15 p.m.

Find the setlist below, along with Rogers’ upcoming tour dates.