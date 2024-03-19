In less than a month, Maggie Rogers will unleash her latest album, Don’t Forget Me, on the world. The project is set to drop on April 12, and today, she shared “So Sick Of Dreaming,” a breezy folk-rocker of a single.

(The YouTube upload above is titled “Sick Of Dreaming,” but both Spotify and a press release refer to the song as “So Sick Of Dreaming.”)

Rogers previously said of the album, “I wanted to make an album that sounded like a Sunday afternoon. Worn in denim. A drive in your favorite car. No make up, but the right amount of lipstick. Something classic. The mohair throw and bottle of Whiskey in Joan Didion’s motel room. An old corvette. Vintage, but not overly Americana. I wanted to make an album to belt at full volume alone in your car, a trusted friend who could ride shotgun and be there when you needed her.”

She recently announced the The Don’t Forget Me Tour, or rather, “part 1” of it, so it would seem more dates will be announced. As for the shows we know about, they run from May to June and most of them will feature support from The Japanese House.

Listen to “So Sick Of Dreaming” above.

Don’t Forget Me is out 4/12 via Capitol Records. Find more information here.