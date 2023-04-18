Maryland’s annual All Things Go unveiled the 2023 lineup, ahead of the September festival, and it is stacked. Lana Del Rey, Boygenius, and Maggie Rogers are set to headline between the two days.

Carly Rae Jepsen, Muna, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain, Mt. Joy, Suki Waterhouse, Alex G, Raye, Arlo Parks, Lizzy McAlpine, Tegan And Sara, and even more acts are also scheduled to play. The festival will run on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1.

ALL THINGS GO 2023 ☁️ Fan Presale begins Thursday, 4/20 at 10 AM ET. Sign up now to get early access at https://t.co/f9s83jNsjW – link in bio. General Onsale starts on Friday for any remaining tickets. pic.twitter.com/nJ2TW2OEKt — All Things Go (@AllThingsGo) April 18, 2023

All Things Go is offering several types of passes. The GA Lawn 2-Day ticket costs $185 for tier one, with Pavilion + Lawn and VIP passes increasing between $275-$425, depending on when and what you buy. The difference includes VIPs having a reserved seat, while Pavilion is just for viewing access.

Single-day tickets for GA Lawn start at $105. Finally, they offer 1-Day VIP Super Suite passes that include exclusive viewing and start at $450.

Given the popularity of the headliners, the festival is currently allowing fans to register for a pre-sale, before it takes place this Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m. ET. From there, general tickets will open to the public the following day at the same time.

Check out the complete 2023 All Things Go lineup above. More information on passes, along with how to register, can be found on their official website.