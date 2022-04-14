John Mayer was joined by a special guest last night during a stop on his Sob Rock tour. During his performance in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena, Maren Morris surprised the audience on stage as the two opened the concert with Mayer’s live band for a performance of the Sob Rock track, “Last Train Home.”

Later on in the show, Morris joined Mayer, as they dueted the fan-favorite “Slow Dancing In A Burning Room” from Mayer’s 2006 album Continuum. Following the performance, Morris proclaimed, “My high school self just died.”

Though this is the first time the two have dueted vocally, the two previously collaborated at 2021 Grammy Awards, where Mayer played guitar and vocally harmonized during Morris’ performance of “The Bones,” a standout track from her 2019 album, Girl. Morris is also credited as a background vocalist on the album version of “Last Train Home.”

Ahead of last year’s Grammy’s, Morris spoke to People of her friendship with Mayer, saying, “He’s just smart as a whip. He is also really, really thoughtful and he internalizes every other word he says. I feel like it’s kind of adorable.”

Check out Mayer and Morris’ performance of “Slow Dancing In A Burning Room” above.