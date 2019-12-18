2019 was full of unprecedented chart achievements. Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” became the most successful single of all time thanks to its record 19 weeks spent on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Lizzo also made waves with the success of “Truth Hurts,” which topped the same chart despite originally being released in 2017. Now Mariah Carey has closed out the year with an even longer journey to No. 1, as her 25-year-old classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has topped the charts for the first time ever.

Shortly after the news broke, Carey offered a simple response on Twitter, writing, “We did it.” Now she has offered a more substantial reaction: Carey shared an image on Instagram commemorating the achievement and wrote, “Never have I ever dreamt this would become my 19th #1 song. I’m so grateful to everyone who supported this song and especially my amazing fans. thank you for ‘making my wish come true’ early.” The image also notes that Carey’s 19 No. 1 singles extends her record for the most chart-topping songs for a solo artist ever. That also puts her barely behind The Beatles’ overall record of 20 No. 1 singles.

Carey isn’t done celebrating yet: This week, she will be releasing a new video for “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”