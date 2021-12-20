Over the past few weeks, Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has been gradually been working its way towards the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Two weeks ago, it was at No. 3. Last week, it was at No. 2. Now, it has continued on that linear upward trajectory: On the new chart dated December 25 (aka Christmas), “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is back at No. 1 yet again.

This actually isn’t the first time the song has been No. 1 this year, as “Christmas” was the first No. 1 song of 2021, on the chart dated January 2. At the time, it became the first song to go No. 1 in three separate years. Since this week’s chart will be the last one of 2021 (the next will be dated January 1, 2022), “Christmas” was both the first and last No. 1 song of the year.

It is now the first song to top the Hot 100 during three distinct runs, previously doing so during the 2019 and 2020 holiday seasons. This is the song’s sixth total week at No. 1. Coincidentally, Carey is now the only artist two be No. 1 on two separate Hot 100 charts dated December 25, as she previously did so in 1993 with “Hero.”

Meanwhile, five other holiday tunes join Mariah Carey in the top 10 of this week’s chart: Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” is at No. 2, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” is No. 3, Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” at No. 5, Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” is No. 7, and Wham!’s “Last Christmas” is No. 10. Adele’s “Easy On Me,” last week’s top song, slides down to the No. 3 spot.