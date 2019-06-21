Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have collaborated for another iconic video. Mendes and Cabello have released the video for their steamy new song “Senorita.”

“Senorita” is seriously hot. Over a slinky, mellow beat, Mendes and Cabello trade verses about being drawn to one another. If the song is romantic, the video dials it up a couple dozen notches. Mendes is a bad boy biker, and Cabello is the waitress who can’t help but resist his charms.

“Senorita” is the duo’s second collaboration. Their single “I Know What You Did Last Summer” was released in 2015, four years and a world ago. Since the release of that song, both singers have received massive acclaim. Mendes’ most recent album, Shawn Mendes, was released in 2018. Cabello released her debut solo album, Camila, last year as well.

Both artists have been teasing more new music for the summer. Cabello tweeted last month that we were in “the calm before the storm,” which indicates that there must be a storm of new music coming. Mendes released the standalone single “If I Can’t Have You” in May. The single didn’t come with any announcements, but “If I Can’t Have You” is a serious Song Of The Summer contender, and the release of “Senorita” might be a sign we can expect even more from Mendes in the coming months.

Watch the video for “Senorita” above.