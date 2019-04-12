Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last November, Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus released the moody, disco-tinged “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart.” It turns out Ronson is gearing up to release a whole collection of “sad bangers,” and has an album, called Late Night Feelings coming out June 21. The record will include “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” along with new collaborations with King Princess, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, and more. While we wait for those, Ronson has released the album’s ruminative title track, featuring the queen of sad bangers herself — Swedish singer-songwriter Lykke Li.

“Late Night Feelings” sees Ronson embracing disco production again, although this time with a quieter vibe to fit Li’s style. It sounds like the club a few minutes before close, when everybody who is going to couple up already has and is looking to leave, and the only ones left on the dance floor are the people who will be alone tonight. Li’s voice is the perfect accompaniment to the downbeat track.

If “Late Night Feelings” and “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” are any indication, the album is sure to be great. Ronson himself called it “the best thing I’ve ever made,” which is high praise, considering he co-wrote “Shallow.”

Listen to “Late Night Feelings,” featuring Lykke Li, above.