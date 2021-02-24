A remake of the cult classic 2004 Mean Girls may be on its way, but Megan Thee Stallion has offered her own spin on the iconic film. Appearing in a promotion video for Coach’s Fall 2021 collection, Megan takes on the role of Regina George, who was originally played by Rachel McAdams.

The commercial is a spoof on the scene where Regina George’s character is introduced to the protagonist, Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan). In the segment, a few members of her high school’s student body shares a ridiculous rumor they heard about George, like that her “hair is insured for $10,000.”

Megan’s commercial is a playful take on the original scene, recreating the script with several contemporary comedians. The script reads:

“Megan Thee Stallion is flawless. One time, she locked eyes with Medusa and all the snakes unionized. Each of her dogs has its own bedroom and country home in France. Shakespeare wrote five sonnets about her. Yeah, she wasn’t alive yet but… he knew. I heard her favorite movie is an anime based on her own life and it won best picture. Her nails are so long that she accidentally gouged my eye out and it was awesome. I heard that she was walking down the street and a guy saw her and crashed his car. It was so fetch. Or, not fetch… it was awesome. She’s perfect.”

Watch Coach’s promotional video with Megan Thee Stallion and see the original Mean Girls clip above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.