Megan Thee Stallion is one of the new faces of Calvin Klein. The staple fashion brand recruits the Houston Hottie, along with other stars like actor Anthony Ramos, reggae star Koffee, and singer/songwriter Rina Sawayama, for its new 2021 campaign. Along with the usual print images, the campaign includes an enigmatic short film featuring the campaign’s stars asking viewers, “What makes you vulnerable?”

The campaign is just the latest high-profile brand sponsorship for Thee Stallion this year. Last month, she spoofed the 2004 teen comedy classic Mean Girls in a separate campaign for luxury brand Coach after being featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar. Unfortunately, fans weren’t happy about the Harper’s shots, even after it was revealed that Megan herself got approval over the photos.

Of course, the Hotties were quickly appeased by an anime voice actor’s shout out to the “Body” rapper, and she got approving co-signs from both Congressperson Maxine Waters and actor Idris Elba. She’s also on-track to graduate this year and follow through on her plan to open an assisted-living facility with her classmates. It’s safe to say that after 2019’s Hot Girl Summer and 2020’s Good News, Megan Thee Stallion isn’t going anywhere in 2021.

See Megan Thee Stallion in Calvin Klein’s latest campaign above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.