Latin music fans in the Midwest are upset. Today (May 6), organizers of the Chicago’s Latin music, Michelada Fest, announced this year’s installment previously scheduled for July 19 and 20 will no longer be held.
In a statement posted on its official website, organizers of Michelada Fest 2025, which was set to be headlined by Anitta, Grupo Firme, Danny Ocean, and Luis R. Conriquez, outlined why they decided to cancel the event.
According to organizers refunds for ticket holders that purchased directly on the festival’s website or with Ticketon will automatically be sent to the original form of payment over the next 7-15 business days.
Read the full statement from the organizers below.
With sad hearts, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel Michelada Fest 2025.
Due to the uncertainty surrounding artist visas and the rapidly changing political climate, we’re no longer able to guarantee the full experience we had dreamed up for you with all your favorite artists. Although we tried to push through, it became clear that we wouldn’t be able to deliver the full lineup as planned.
Your trust, time, and hard-earned dollars mean everything to us, and we believe in giving you the experience you deserve.
Refunds are our top priority. Full refunds will begin immediately to everyone who purchased tickets through our website or Ticketon. Refunds will go back to the original form of payment. Please allow up to 7-15 business days for processing.
This was not an easy decision for us to make. For seven years, we’ve poured everything into this festival to create something truly special for our community. Last year was our most incredible celebration yet, and we were ready to make this year even bigger, with more energy, creativity, and corazón. But as independent organizers, we can’t afford to take on a big risk with so much uncertainty ahead.
Canceling this year’s fest affects more than just us. It also impacts the local vendors, small businesses, artists, and community partners who help bring this fest to life–people we care about deeply and who are essential to the festival’s spirit and success. We are endlessly grateful for each and every one of you. We wouldn’t be where we are today without your support.
We’re heartbroken by the greater impact this will have on our involved community, with ripple effects reaching our neighborhoods, local economy and the culture we’ve built together. But despite this setback, we remain committed to our values. Michelada Fest will always be a safe place where our community comes together, united by pride and love of our culture and music. That won’t ever change. We’ll keep showing up, giving back, and uplifting our people in every way we can.