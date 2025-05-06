Latin music fans in the Midwest are upset. Today (May 6), organizers of the Chicago’s Latin music, Michelada Fest, announced this year’s installment previously scheduled for July 19 and 20 will no longer be held.

In a statement posted on its official website, organizers of Michelada Fest 2025, which was set to be headlined by Anitta, Grupo Firme, Danny Ocean, and Luis R. Conriquez, outlined why they decided to cancel the event.

“With sad hearts, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel Michelada Fest 2025,” read the announcement. “Due to the uncertainty surrounding artist visas and the rapidly changing political climate, we’re no longer able to guarantee the full experience we had dreamed up for you with all your favorite artists.”

The post continued: “Although we tried to push through, it became clear that we wouldn’t be able to deliver the full lineup as planned.”

According to organizers refunds for ticket holders that purchased directly on the festival’s website or with Ticketon will automatically be sent to the original form of payment over the next 7-15 business days.

Read the full statement from the organizers below.