Mexico is resuming its dominance in the global music market. The country has produced some of the biggest recording stars, from the late Selena Quintanilla to Peso Pluma. The latest founded over act is Grupo Firme.

The “Qué Onda Perdida” musicians have come a long way since their underground norteño roots. Come the spring, they will show just how much they’ve grown as part of their La Última Peda Tour. Kicking off in May, the 32-date US run will officially launch at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.

For now, international fans will have to wait to catch Grupo Firme live. But on their official Instagram, the group confirmed more dates are on the way. “The last poke,” wrote the group. And to my people from Mexico, Central and South America, and Europe. Stay tuned; we will release the dates soon.”

The Citi presale will start on Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale following on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here. Continue below for the complete tour schedule and official tour poster.