Mexico is resuming its dominance in the global music market. The country has produced some of the biggest recording stars, from the late Selena Quintanilla to Peso Pluma. The latest founded over act is Grupo Firme.
The “Qué Onda Perdida” musicians have come a long way since their underground norteño roots. Come the spring, they will show just how much they’ve grown as part of their La Última Peda Tour. Kicking off in May, the 32-date US run will officially launch at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX.
For now, international fans will have to wait to catch Grupo Firme live. But on their official Instagram, the group confirmed more dates are on the way. “The last poke,” wrote the group. And to my people from Mexico, Central and South America, and Europe. Stay tuned; we will release the dates soon.”
The Citi presale will start on Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale following on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here. Continue below for the complete tour schedule and official tour poster.
Grupo Firme’s 2024 Tour Dates: La Última Peda Tour
05/10 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
05/18 — Laredo, TX @ Sames Auto Arena
05/25 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/01 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/06 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/08 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/15 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
06/21 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/29 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
07/19 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/27 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/02 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
08/10 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
08/17 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
08/23 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/31 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/13 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
09/20 — Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/21 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/28 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/05 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
10/11 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino
10/13 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/18 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
10/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/24 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
10/26 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium