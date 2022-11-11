Danny Ocean released a second part of his album @DannOcean today (November 11). The Venezuelan singer’s updated LP features Mora, Beéle, and Elena Rose.

Ocean first released his @DannOcean back in February. He scored a massive hit from the LP with reggaeton track “Fuera Del Mercado” that went viral on TikTok. The song has amassed over 288 million streams on Spotify. Dominican star Tokischa, Argentine singer Tini, and Puerto Rican artist Justin Quiles featured on the original edition of the album.

In his new single “Si Es Amor,” Ocean blends salsa music with elements of R&B music. Colombian singer Beéle adds a sultry touch to the collaboration.

“This song is very personal,” Ocean said in a statement. “It’s about someone I love very much. It’s a love story in which alcohol isn’t necessary to know that you’re in love. When the universe connects two people and everything just flows.”

On the flip side, there’s “No Es Amor” with Puerto Rican artist Mora. Ocean seamlessly mixes bachata music with reggaeton beats and electronica influences. He also uplifts fellow Venezuelan acts like Big Soto, who features on “Disfruta Tu Viernes,” and Rose, who sings on the dreamy “Las Estrellas/Si Tu Me Love Me.”

Early next year, Ocean will tour the US for the first time in support of the @DannOcean album. The Danny Ocean Tour 2023 kicks off February 2 in San Francisco.

@DannOcean is out now via Warner Music Latina. Listen to it here.

