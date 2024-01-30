Republicans have long had trouble courting the youth vote, but lately they’ve decided to torch their chances for good. Today’s rightwing have declared Taylor Swift, arguably the most popular pop star on the planet right now, Enemy Number One. They hate that she’s a Biden supporter, and they especially hate that her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is Super Bowl-bound. Some have even hatched tinfoil hat conspiracy theories about her. But at least Taylor and Travis have one supporter who really matters: Daivd Letterman.

“We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness,” the former late night king said in a post on Instagram, per Variety. “Now here’s Taylor Swift, who is a glowing bright light of goodness in the world and she starts dating Kelsey Grammer.”

Producer Barbara Gaines quickly corrected him, though Letterman stood his ground and kept saying the name of the Trump-voting Frasier star.

Letterman then described how these two very different worlds — the world of football and the world of pop star — have felt like strange bedfellows, sometimes even attack each other, wishing Swift and Kelce weren’t an item. Well, Letterman’s had enough of all that.

“This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!” he charged. “It’s good for the footballers. It’s good for Taylor Swift. And it’s something positive and happy for the world, in a world that generally, typically just sucks gas.”

Letterman concluded, “God bless, Taylor Swift and Kelsey Grammer.”

Hear, hear. And you know what, God bless Kelsey Grammer, too, no matter who he votes for, because Frasier Crane is god, even on his so-so revival.

(Via Variety)