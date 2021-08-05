DaBaby is still facing heavy criticism for his comments at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival last month, where the rapper delivered a bizarre rant filled with insensitive remarks to the LGTBQ community as well as individuals with HIV/AIDS. His words earned him plenty of backlash from fans and fellow artists alike, but one person is using their position to help. In a post to Instagram, Miley Cyrus offered to sit down with DaBaby and educate him about the harm of his comments.

“As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness,” she wrote. “It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn.” She added, “would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!”

The singer’s post comes just day after a report from Billboard revealed that DaBaby was dropped from this year’s Lollapalooza festival after he failed to deliver a promised apology video for his comments at the Rolling Loud festival.