DaBaby’s recent homophobic comments brought him a lot more trouble than he might have expected. His insensitive remarks earned him criticism from all over, as well as from fellow artists like Madonna, Dua Lipa, and Elton John. They also got him dropped from a number of festivals, the first being this past weekend’s Lollapalooza. However, according to Billboard, he was given a chance to save himself from being dropped from these festivals, and he failed.

The publication reports that representatives for DaBaby reached out to seven promoters for fall festivals and promised the rapper would share an apology video before he took the stage at Lollapalooza. They specifically said the rapper would share a “heartfelt apology to the LGBTQ+ community.” But he reportedly missed the deadline to share it with festival organizers C3 Presents and Live Nation, which resulted in his removal from Lollapalooza.

In addition to Lollapalooza, DaBaby has been stricken from a number of 2021 festivals, including Governors Ball, Parklife, Day N Vegas, Austin City Limits, and iHeartRadio Music. The new report comes days after the rapper apologized for his “hurtful and triggering comments.”

