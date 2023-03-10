From the moment Miley Cyrus released “Flowers” back in January, fans were convinced that the track is about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Well, Cyrus’ new album Endless Summer Vacation is out now and it looks like “Flowers” may not be the only nod to Hemsworth found on the project.

This morning (March 10), fans are taking notice of “Muddy Feet,” a collaboration with Sia. It’s a bold tune on which Cyrus begins, “I don’t know / Who the hell you think you’re messin’ with / Get the f*ck out of my house with that sh*t / Get the f*ck out of my life with that sh*t.” She later sings, “And you smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase / Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains / Get the f*ck out of my house.”

Naturally, this led some Cyrus fans to the conclusion that the song confirms rumors about Hemsworth cheating on her.

Did Miley just confirm that Liam cheated on her multiples times at her house on #MuddyFeet omg 😱 — Didi🐍🧜🏽💃 (@snake2536) March 10, 2023

Not Liam had dirty feet #muddyfeet — Glitoris (@Glitoris) March 10, 2023

MUDDY FEET @ LIAM HEMSWORTH SMACK CAM — law 🕺🏻 (@puredelicate) March 9, 2023

It’s worth noting, though, that in 2019, she more directly addressed the cheating rumors, tweeting, “But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Listen to “Muddy Feet” above.

Endless Summer Vacation is out now via Columbia/Smiley Miley. Find more information here.