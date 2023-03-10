Miley Cyrus dropped her new single, “River,” as another dance anthem from her album, Endless Summer Vacation — which is also officially out now.

If Cyrus’ chart-topping lead song “Flowers” from this era was the independent streak after a breakup, “River” is the return to getting back into the single life/dating pool.

“I got a new dress just to meet you downtown / Can you walk me through the park just to show it off? / I can pull my hair back in that tight way that you like / If you wrap me in your arms and never stop,” she sings over an ’80s-inspired electronic instrumental.

“It was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot in my life emotionally and personally,” Cyrus said about the song during her Backyard Sessions interview. “And I guess all my songs kind of evolve, they could start as something that was a trouble, like it just feels like it’s an April shower, it never stops raining, and then it started raining down like love.”

“‘River,’ sometimes we just need a dance floor banger, AKA they don’t want me to talk about how the fact the song is about [censored]. It’s f*cking nasty,” she continued.

Check out Miley Cyrus’s new song, “River,” from her now-released album above.