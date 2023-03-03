Miley Cyrus is repaying fans immensely for the massive success of her recent single, “Flowers,” off her forthcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. As a treat, Cyrus has now dropped the song’s original demo.

“We were good, we were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold / We were right till we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn,” she sings on the emotional-yet-empowering anthem. Compared to the original, this one has a much somber tone, with a slowed piano instrumental.

The standard version of “Flowers” has maintained its momentum, spending six weeks (and counting) at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 — making it the pop star’s longest-charting release to date. She’s also expressed her gratitude repeatedly on social media.

“Flowers is spending it’s 3rd week at #1 & as magical as this moment feels I know it doesn’t happen by chance,” Cyrus tweeted a few weeks ago “This song & it’s success represents the power of YOU! This is your moment & it’s my honor to be the messenger.”

Just a few weeks ago, fans had thought that there was a possibility that Cyrus would drop a “Flowers” remix with Bruno Mars, as there’s been theories that the song pulls inspiration from his 2012 track, “When I Was Your Man.” She also revealed the Endless Summer Vacation tracklist earlier this week.

Listen to Miley Cyrus’ demo version of “Flowers” above.