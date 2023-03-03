Pop

Miley Cyrus Blesses Her Fans With An Emotional Demo Of ‘Flowers,’ After The Song’s Massive Success

Miley Cyrus is repaying fans immensely for the massive success of her recent single, “Flowers,” off her forthcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. As a treat, Cyrus has now dropped the song’s original demo.

“We were good, we were gold / Kind of dream that can’t be sold / We were right till we weren’t / Built a home and watched it burn,” she sings on the emotional-yet-empowering anthem. Compared to the original, this one has a much somber tone, with a slowed piano instrumental.

The standard version of “Flowers” has maintained its momentum, spending six weeks (and counting) at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 — making it the pop star’s longest-charting release to date. She’s also expressed her gratitude repeatedly on social media.

“Flowers is spending it’s 3rd week at #1 & as magical as this moment feels I know it doesn’t happen by chance,” Cyrus tweeted a few weeks ago “This song & it’s success represents the power of YOU! This is your moment & it’s my honor to be the messenger.”

Just a few weeks ago, fans had thought that there was a possibility that Cyrus would drop a “Flowers” remix with Bruno Mars, as there’s been theories that the song pulls inspiration from his 2012 track, “When I Was Your Man.” She also revealed the Endless Summer Vacation tracklist earlier this week.

Listen to Miley Cyrus’ demo version of “Flowers” above.

