Those who attended Megan Thee Stallion‘s set at Austin City Limits on Friday got a surprise: Miley Cyrus crashed the set. Cyrus shared a video of the moment on her Instagram page and it shows her running to join Megan from stage left before briefly dancing the day away. “Dreams DO come true! Me & @theestallion doing hot girl shit!,” Cyrus captioned the post, with Megan replying, “Love youuuu.”

Miley Cyrus on stage with Megan Thee Stallion at @aclfestival pic.twitter.com/ANmWUSzjwC — Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) October 2, 2021

Cyrus’ appearance was quite brief, as she quickly ran backstage after busting out a few moves. It was later revealed that Billie Eilish was also backstage, but unlike Cyrus, she decided against running out there and hoofing up a storm. Cyrus later returned to the stage for a headlining set of her own, which closed out the night.

The Austin City Limits festival will continue throughout the weekend before returning next weekend. Those who attend will catch performances from Billie Eilish, Duran Duran, Tyler The Creator, St. Vincent, Doja Cat, Tierra Whack, Jack Harlow, Phoebe Bridgers, Erykah Badu, Polo G, and many more.

You can watch a video of the moment in the posts above.

