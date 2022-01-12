You’ve got to hand it to Miley Cyrus — nobody does a come back quite like her. When she pivoted to rock in 2020 with Plastic Hearts, it was about as epic a return as any artist has made, and these days, fans are clamoring for more. After her impressive NYE performance and hosting gig with Pete Davidson — where she soldiered through a major wardrobe malfunction — Miley has been working on new music. Likely the first item on her list is recording a studio version of “You,” a song she performed live on New Year’s Eve that her listeners have been clamoring for a recorded version of ever since.

And even though she might be in her rock phase now, that doesn’t mean Miley has abandoned her interest in hip-hop. It seemed she did, a few years ago, when she decided to throw the entire genre under the bus, but now she’s definitely back in the mix. She posted a series of photos on Instagram today with her Bangerz collaborator, Mike Will Made It, and his proteges, Rae Sremmurd. Also pictured? Tobias Jesso Jr. and Bibi Bourelly. This new record is definitely going to be interesting! Keep your ears out for new music coming soon.