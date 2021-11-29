For the past 16 years, Carson Daly has presided over NBC’s New Year’s Eve coverage. But his reign as the spirit of years past has come to an end as Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson have signed on to host the 2021/2022 New Year’s Eve-a-palooza on NBC. And even though Cyrus’s Plastic Hearts was snubbed for a Grammy nomination last week, she’s now at the helm of a massive production.

Dubbed Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, the special is produced by Lorne Michaels, but Cyrus is part of the executive production team. Cyrus recently signed a development deal with NBCUniversal and the Hopetown Entertainment production company that she operates with her mom Tish is also co-producing the special. The special will be recorded in Miami and NBC says the broadcast will feature a “star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances.”

Cyrus is on top of the pop world, doing everything recently from launching her Miley’s World fan platform to being announced as a headliner at multiple Lollapalooza festivals in South America. Her co-host Davidson has a unique understanding of modern pop culture, namely on how to make fun of it, like he’s done recently on SNL with Aaron Rodgers‘s anti-vaxx stance and absolutely roasting the Jonas Brothers.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party airs from 10:30 p.m. ET to 12:30 a.m. ET on New Year’s Eve, on NBC, and live-streamed on Peacock.