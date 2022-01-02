Miley Cyrus hosted a New Year’s Eve special this weekend for NBC, an event that was full of plenty of memorable moments — like a major wardrobe malfunction. Co-hosted with Pete Davidson, the special wasn’t the only NYE party in Miami this weekend — Kanye and Future also put together a private show at the last-minute. (Though Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, has recently been linked up with Pete, she didn’t show up for either party.) Billie Joe Armstrong was slated to appear on Miley’s show, but had to pull out last minute due to Covid-19 exposure.

One of the best parts of Miley’s show, though, was when she debuted a brand new song called “You.” It fits somewhere between her beachy, loved up songs like “Malibu” and “Younger Now,” and the new, rock-focused material she’s released in the Plastic Hearts era. And though fans have already been begging Miley to release the track, apparently, it’s so new that she hasn’t even recorded it yet. Responding to a fan requesting the song be released right now Miley let them know it’s not quite ready for release at the moment: “@mileynation13 this song is so new I haven’t even recorded it yet 🖤 just wanted to do something special for YOU all!”

Debuting a brand new song is definitely a great way to bring in the new year. Check out the live performance of “You” above, and get ready for new music from Miley, hopefully coming very soon.