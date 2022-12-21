After teasing the featured guest stars for her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC Special while appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon earlier this month, the full lineup for Miley Cyrus’ second annual NYE bash has now been officially announced.

For starters, Cyrus has ditched Pete Davidson as a co-host, and instead, her godmother Dolly Parton will be co-hosting the bash alongside her. The star-studded lineup of musical acts has been confirmed to feature pop singers Sia and Fletcher, rappers Latto and Rae Sremmurd, as well as LA rock band Liily. It will be recorded live from Miami and broadcast on NBC.

Executive produced by Cyrus and Lorne Michaels, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will also feature appearances from Saturday Night Live cast members Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman, as well as the comedy trio known as Please Don’t Destroy of comedians Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy.

This official announcement comes after a series of mysterious “New Year, New Miley” posters popped up in Los Angeles and Copenhagen last week “The lineup is very me,” Cyrus told Fallon. “It is curated in a way that makes no sense but makes total sense.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air live on Saturday, December 31 on NBC from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET. The special will also stream live on Peacock.