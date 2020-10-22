Ever since Miley Cyrus revealed her upcoming album She Is Miley Cyrus sounds “super rock and roll,” the singer has been purposefully pivoting more toward the genre. Just before the singer announced she was making an entire album of Metallica covers, Cyrus transformed her backyard into a stage to share a cover of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” for her MTV Unplugged session.

Taking the backyard stage in a shimmering dress, Cyrus delivered an animated rendition of the song backed by two acoustic guitars. The singer managed to stay true to her own style as she leaned on her textured voice to infuse some soaring melodies to her lyrical delivery.

Along with the “Just Breathe” cover, Cyrus transformed a handful of her favorite songs from across genres. Throughout her Unplugged session, the singer gave renditions of Cardigans’ “Communication,” Britney Spears’ “Gimme More,” Nico’s “These Days,” and the Velvet Underground’s “Sweet Jane.”

Ahead of her MTV performance, Cyrus said Metallica has been her inspiration behind her upcoming album. “In my sets, I cover Britney Spears to Metallica, so my record will be reflective of who I am, which is just kind of all different pieces of inspiration and influence,” she said.

Watch Cyrus cover “Just Breathe” above.