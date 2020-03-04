Miley Cyrus Says Her Upcoming Album ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’ Sounds ‘Super Rock And Roll’

The last we heard from Miley Cyrus, the singer had teamed up with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey for their Charlie’s Angels track “Don’t Call Me Angel.” Cyrus originally planned on releasing the forthcoming project She Is Miley Cyrus last year, but it looks like there will still be some time before the album sees the light of day. In a recent interview, Cyrus detailed the record and said it sounds “super rock and roll,” a pivot from her pop-centric hits of the past.

Cyrus recently called into Australian radio Nova FM ahead of a bushfire benefit concert she’s headlining in the country. “I hope my show can bring some sort of escapism of joy and happiness,” she said about the benefit performance. Later in the interview, Cyrus was asked where she is in the recording process of the record. “I am getting super close, I am feeling the urgency,” she said. “I am definitely actively on it and ready to go.” Cyrus also added that some of the music on her upcoming record “is sounding super rock and roll” and that fans won’t have to wait “too much longer” for its official release.

I asked the question you all want to know: Is there new @mileycyrus music on the way? 🤔 Here’s what she said… 🎶#SmallzysSurgery pic.twitter.com/wEh4KZJnSL — Smallzy 🎧 (@Smallzy) March 2, 2020

The record was originally slated for a release in November and the singer even revealed a tracklist, but the recording process was postponed due to vocal chord surgery.