Miley Cyrus’ Fans Are Airing Their Outrage After ‘Plastic Hearts’ Wasn’t Nominated For A 2022 Grammy

It’s Miley Cyrus‘ birthday today, which coincidentally falls on the same day the Recording Academy announced its full list of 2022 Grammy nominations. Fans were hoping that Cyrus would be able to celebrate a nomination for her album Plastic Hearts along with her birthday, but the singer’s album actually wasn’t included anywhere on the list.

Fans were expecting Plastic Hearts to be nominated in either the pop or rock categories. The album saw Cyrus distinctly pivoting to a classic rock sound, and even featured contributions by musical legends like Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks. But shortly after the Recording Academy shared their Grammy nominations, Cyrus’ fans took to Twitter to air their outrage. Many of the singer’s fans argued that Plastic Hearts was snubbed from a Grammy Award this year.

While Plastic Hearts might not be up for a Grammy Award, Cyrus is still in the running for a potential Grammy win this year. The singer’s name did appear on the nomination list under Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero. Cyrus featured on Lil Nas X’s album closer “Am I Dreaming” and since Montero is nominated for Album Of The Year, Cyrus is credited on the nomination list and could potentially receive a Grammy award.

See the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations here.

