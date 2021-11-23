It’s Miley Cyrus‘ birthday today, which coincidentally falls on the same day the Recording Academy announced its full list of 2022 Grammy nominations. Fans were hoping that Cyrus would be able to celebrate a nomination for her album Plastic Hearts along with her birthday, but the singer’s album actually wasn’t included anywhere on the list.

Fans were expecting Plastic Hearts to be nominated in either the pop or rock categories. The album saw Cyrus distinctly pivoting to a classic rock sound, and even featured contributions by musical legends like Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Stevie Nicks. But shortly after the Recording Academy shared their Grammy nominations, Cyrus’ fans took to Twitter to air their outrage. Many of the singer’s fans argued that Plastic Hearts was snubbed from a Grammy Award this year.

I hope Miley doesn’t think we’re disappointed in her or that we’re upset with anyone other than RCA and the Recording Academy. Plastic Hearts is unbiasedly an excellent album and her best work to date. With or without the recognition, the music speaks for itself. — Kayla™️ (@mileyandcompany) November 23, 2021

now it’s more than obvious that the @RecordingAcad has nothing but HATE for miley. plastic hearts is more than worthy of a nomination and i’m tired of this mess. @MileyCyrus pls stop submitting to the grammys. they don’t deserve your art… happy birthday, we love you so much ❤️ — romeo✨ (@mileyangeIic) November 23, 2021

Plastic Hearts didn’t get one nomination…. pic.twitter.com/RyQLZ99UTg — truvada jackson, vp (@semiautoblack) November 23, 2021

plastic hearts by miley cyrus deserved to be nominated in multiple categories, this is pure madness. — antonio (@plasticheartsh) November 23, 2021

we need to know what the fuck did miley cyrus do to the recording academy cause 0 for plastic hearts is genuinely shocking — sofi the broccoli (@wuttangclan) November 23, 2021

no but let’s circle back to plastic hearts by miley cyrus… im sorry but How did an album with stevie nicks on it not get nominated for rock?/$2$2

pic.twitter.com/ggeViuJUrP — cay (@koralinadean) November 23, 2021

While Plastic Hearts might not be up for a Grammy Award, Cyrus is still in the running for a potential Grammy win this year. The singer’s name did appear on the nomination list under Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero. Cyrus featured on Lil Nas X’s album closer “Am I Dreaming” and since Montero is nominated for Album Of The Year, Cyrus is credited on the nomination list and could potentially receive a Grammy award.

See the full list of 2022 Grammy nominations here.