Once again, everyone’s favorite Hannah Montana star is just bein’ Miley. The TV star/pop star/rock star has been through the wringer over the past few years, trying to figure out who she is and if that involves hip-hop or not. Luckily, her most recent album, Plastic Hearts, seems to have firmly cemented a new identity and path for the ever-changing musician, and Miley is in a good place as an artist for the moment. So, it makes sense that she’d re-open her once iconic fan site MileyWorld to fans once more, and kick off the site’s relaunch with a special gift for fans.

For all those who couldn’t make it out to her performance at Austin City Limits last weekend, well the live and uncut video is now available. The trick is that it’s only available on her fan site — which was originally established all the way back in 2007 — so fans need to head to mileyworld.com in order to watch. Just add your email for exclusives like the live performance. Meanwhile, Cyrus has new management and a new label — she signed with Columbia Records back in March — and is gearing up to release more new music. Will it be another rock album? My money is that it will be.