We are just days away from embarking on our Endless Summer Vacation with Miley Cyrus. As her eighth studio album is imminent, the “Flowers” hitmaker has teased the second taste from the project.

In a clip shared to Cyrus’ social media, she is seen in black and white, as a snippet from the upcoming Endless Summer Vacation cut “River” plays. Though we don’t hear any lyrics from “River,” we can hear an ’80s-inspired, synth-and-guitar-driven instrumental, seemingly continuing the dance-ready theme established by “Flowers.”

Additionally, longtime Smilers can expect another treat upon the album’s release. Today, producer Mike Will Made-It, who worked on the bulk of Cyrus’ 2013 album, Bangerz, took to Twitter to tease his impending reunion with Cyrus on Endless Summer Vacations.

“Mike Will x Miley Cyrus wave starts back Friday… sorry for the wait,” he said.

Though the two have worked on several hits together, including “We Can’t Stop” and “Party Up The Street,” the last time they collaborated was in 2019. Still, the two maintain a fondness for each other. According to the album credits, which were revealed by Tidal, Cyrus and Mike Will collaborated on the songs “Thousand Miles,” “Violet Chemistry,” and “Muddy Feet.”

Shortly after teasing their reunion, Mike Will continued to hint that Cyrus’ new era will be iconic.

“Miley is definitely in her bag…,” he said.

Endless Summer Vacation is out 3/10 via Columbia. Find more information here.