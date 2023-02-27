Miley Cyrus confirmed her Endless Summer Vacation tracklist this morning, February 27. The album will feature Brandi Carlile and Sia, but Cyrus is the undisputed star of the show, as evidenced by “Flowers.” In fact, Cyrus’ January single is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated March 4.

This week is the sixth consecutive No. 1 week for “Flowers” since debuting there in late January — Cyrus’ first career No. 1 debut on the Hot 100. Before “Flowers,” Cyrus’ only other No. 1 was “Wrecking Ball” in 2013, which held the top spot for three weeks.

“Flowers,” per Billboard, “drew 95.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 11%, good for the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer award for a fourth consecutive week — the longest such streak since Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” linked four wins in a row last June-July); logged 28.7 million streams (down 15%); and sold 18,000 (down 16%) Feb. 17-23, according to Luminate.”

“Flowers” also remains at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart.

The warm (to say the least) reception for “Flowers” hasn’t been lost on Cyrus:

On February 13, Cyrus wrote on Instagram, “Happy 1 month anniversary of Flowers! To still be celebrating #1 on the Hot 100 & around the world is phenomenal. With Valentine’s Day coming up tomorrow this song feels even more meaningful to me. I hope this holiday is filled with the joy of honoring LOVE in all of its forms. It’s human nature to want to give & receive it. Sharing your love is special but it’s always important to save enough of that love for yourself. YOU are enough and anything more is just extra. Thank you for another incredible week. I LOVE YOU.”