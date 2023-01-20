Miley Cyrus is breaking records with her break-up anthem “Flowers.” On Friday (January 20), the pop superstar claimed the record for the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history.

Since dropping last Friday, Cyrus’ “Flowers” has gone viral for seeming to reflect on her breakup with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. She actually dropped the song on Hemsworth’s birthday. The lyrics in the chorus put an empowering spin on Bruno Mars‘ song “When I Was Your Man,” which Cyrus’ fans believe Hemsworth dedicated to her after their engagement.

Spotify confirmed that Cyrus broke the record for the most-streamed song in a single week. “Flowers” received over 96 million streams in its first week out (96,032,624, to be exact). Previously, the record was held by Adele’s “Easy On Me,” which had about 84.95 streams one week.

In a congratulations post, the music streaming platform referenced Cyrus’ lyrics: “She can buy her own Flowers and break her own records. Miley Cyrus’ Flowers just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history.”

Shortly after Spotify announced the news, Cyrus took a moment to take her fans on Twitter. “Thank you so much Spotify and my amazing fans,” she wrote.

“Flowers” has remained at No. 1 on Spotify’s Global 50 chart. The song displaced another kiss-off anthem, Shakira and Bizarrap’s “BZRP Music Sessions #53,” which was moved down to the No. 2 spot. Shakira lyrically went in on her ex-partner Gerard Piqué in the diss track.