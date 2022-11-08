R&B’s breakout duo Silk Sonic may be taking a break, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get individual doses of Grammy Award winners Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars. Although, for the moment, the group is parting ways, this won’t stop the duo from working on projects apart from one another.

.Paak has already begun releasing new music after reuniting with producer Knxwledge. As NxWorries, the pair enlisted the help of fellow Grammy-award winner HER to drop the song “Where I Go.” Mars, on the other hand, is announcing his bold return to the Park MGM Las Vegas.

The “24K Magic” singer is no stranger to Las Vegas. This past summer, he completed a critically acclaimed stint at the casino with .Paak. However, in this 12-night solo residency, fans are promised a fresh new show with him and his beloved band, The Hooligans.

The songwriter re-posted the hotel’s Twitter announcement of his residency with the caption, “start your year off right & rock with The Hooligans.”

Start your year off right & rock with The Hooligans 🎰🪩🥂 https://t.co/x0mjIMOllH — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) October 25, 2022

With several party anthems in his catalog, such as “Uptown Funk,” “Treasure,” and “Finesse,” it is only fighting that his return is New Year’s Eve weekend.

Check out the list of dates below. To purchase your tickets, head here.

12/30/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

12/31/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

01/25/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

01/27/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

01/28/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

02/01/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

02/03/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

02/04/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

02/08/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

02/10/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

02/11/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

02/14/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

