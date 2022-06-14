In 2016, Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things character Eleven was a popular Halloween costume choice due to the distinct look and relative ease with which one could put the proper outfit together. That year, Halsey pulled it off better than perhaps anybody because they and Brown actually share a physical resemblance.

That has been brought up time and time again over the years, most recently on The Tonight Show yesterday. Halsey was a guest and after Jimmy Fallon asked who should play Halsey in a movie, Halsey said of Brown, “Millie would be so great. I mean, it’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike. It’s like, oh no, we actually just look like sisters.

It's the last day of Halloween. Happy holidays. 💛 @milliebbrown pic.twitter.com/mmY4mYy5fh — h (@halsey) November 1, 2016

Now, Brown herself has chimed in and when the casting call comes, expect Brown to show up: She shared a clip from the Halsey interview and wrote on her Instagram Story, “sooooo down.”

This comes shortly after Halsey tweeted earlier this month, “When are Millie Bobby Brown and I gonna play sisters in something this is getting out of hand.”

When are Millie Bobby Brown and I gonna play sisters in something this is getting out of hand. — h (@halsey) June 3, 2022

Halsey isn’t the only famous face to which Brown has been compared: In 2019, Kevin Smith made a connection between Brown and his Mallrats co-star Jason Mewes that can’t be unseen.