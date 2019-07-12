NETFLIX

It’s been — and will continue to be — an eventful year for Kevin Smith.

Not only does he have a new movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, coming out this fall, his script for Mallrats made an appearance in one of the year’s top-grossing movies, Captain Marvel. (Also, he celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the grossest and/or greatest tweet of all-time.) Speaking of Mallrats: that’s also the name of the second episode in the third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, leading to a mental connection from Smith that can’t be unseen.

“Holy shit! In this @strangerthingstv screen grab, [Millie Bobby Brown] looks exactly like a #mallrats era [Jason Mewes],” the Clerks and Clerks II (but not Clerks III) director wrote on Instagram. “And in Season 3, there’s an episode called ‘The Mall Rats.’ This is turning my world upside down!” Smith then used the hashtag #KevinSmith, in case anyone was worried it was a different Kevin Smith comparing Eleven from Stranger Things to Jay from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back? But seriously, all Millie is missing is a beanie. Or Jay, a scrunchie.