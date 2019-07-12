Kevin Smith Made A Can’t-Unsee Comparison Between Millie Bobby Brown And His ‘Jay And Silent Bob’ Co-Star

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.12.19

NETFLIX

It’s been — and will continue to be — an eventful year for Kevin Smith.

Not only does he have a new movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, coming out this fall, his script for Mallrats made an appearance in one of the year’s top-grossing movies, Captain Marvel. (Also, he celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the grossest and/or greatest tweet of all-time.) Speaking of Mallrats: that’s also the name of the second episode in the third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, leading to a mental connection from Smith that can’t be unseen.

“Holy shit! In this @strangerthingstv screen grab, [Millie Bobby Brown] looks exactly like a #mallrats era [Jason Mewes],” the Clerks and Clerks II (but not Clerks III) director wrote on Instagram. “And in Season 3, there’s an episode called ‘The Mall Rats.’ This is turning my world upside down!” Smith then used the hashtag #KevinSmith, in case anyone was worried it was a different Kevin Smith comparing Eleven from Stranger Things to Jay from Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back? But seriously, all Millie is missing is a beanie. Or Jay, a scrunchie.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things#Kevin Smith
TAGSJASON MEWESKEVIN SMITHMILLIE BOBBY BROWNStranger Things
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 4 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP