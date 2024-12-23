Social media is a virtual space where people nowadays spent a decent portion of their lives, so what happens there is significant. With that in mind, as 2024 counts down its final days, now is a good time to look at who generated the most attention online, by checking out which 2024 Instagram posts got the most likes across the platform.

Per data collected on Wikipedia and accurate as of December 23, the most-liked Instagram post shared this year comes from user @pop_cj6, and it compiles two videos. One is of a horse having a surprised reaction after a person takes off the horse mask they were wearing, and the other is an edited clip, made to look like a panda is having a shocked reaction to a person removing their panda mask. It has 31.2 million likes and is currently No. 14 on the all-time list of most-liked Instagram posts.

In second in 2024 is a post from footballer Kylian Mbappé announcing his signing with Real Madrid (25.5 million likes). Following that is Justin Bieber’s photo of his and Hailey Bieber’s son (23.1), Selena Gomez announcing her engagement to Benny Blanco (22.8), and cricket player Virat Kohli celebrating India’s victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup (21.7).

Gomez’s rank is especially impressive considering her post was only shared on December 12. Gomez, meanwhile, had one of 2023’s most-liked posts, too.