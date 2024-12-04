Happy Spotify Wrapped day to those who celebrate! Spotify unveiled the 2024 edition of the year-end Wrapped recap today (December 4), and along with personalized user data, the streaming service has also shared some 2024 superlatives from across the platform.
What Is The Most-Streamed Album On Spotify In 2024?
Whether you’re checking the global chart or just in the US, the most-streamed album on Spotify in 2024 was Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, specifically the expanded The Anthology version. Swift was also the most-streamed artist on Spotify this year, while “Cruel Summer” was one of the most-streamed songs.
Taking second place on the global chart is Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft, and at No. 2 in the US is Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time.
Find the lists of the most-streamed albums globally and in the US below.
Spotify Wrapped 2024: Most-Streamed Albums Globally
1. Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology
2. Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft
3. Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet
4. Karol G — Mañana Será Bonito
5. Ariana Grande — Eternal Sunshine
6. Taylor Swift — 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
7. SZA — SOS
8. Taylor Swift — Lover
9. Benson Boone — Fireworks & Rollerblades
10. The Weeknd — Starboy
Spotify Wrapped 2024: Most-Streamed Albums, US
1. Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology
2. Morgan Wallen — One Thing At A Time
3. Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet
4. Noah Kahan — Stick Season
5. Chappell Roan — The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
6. Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft
7. SZA — SOS
8. Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album
9. Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
10. Taylor Swift — 1989 (Taylor’s Version)