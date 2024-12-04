Happy Spotify Wrapped day to those who celebrate! Spotify unveiled the 2024 edition of the year-end Wrapped recap today (December 4), and along with personalized user data, the streaming service has also shared some 2024 superlatives from across the platform.

What Is The Most-Streamed Album On Spotify In 2024?

Whether you’re checking the global chart or just in the US, the most-streamed album on Spotify in 2024 was Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, specifically the expanded The Anthology version. Swift was also the most-streamed artist on Spotify this year, while “Cruel Summer” was one of the most-streamed songs.

Taking second place on the global chart is Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft, and at No. 2 in the US is Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time.

Find the lists of the most-streamed albums globally and in the US below.

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Most-Streamed Albums Globally

1. Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology

2. Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft

3. Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet

4. Karol G — Mañana Será Bonito

5. Ariana Grande — Eternal Sunshine

6. Taylor Swift — 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

7. SZA — SOS

8. Taylor Swift — Lover

9. Benson Boone — Fireworks & Rollerblades

10. The Weeknd — Starboy