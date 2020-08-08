Award shows, including the Billboard Music Awards and BET Awards, were forced to alter their plans to this year in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And now so has this year’s MTV VMAs. Originally set to air on August 30 at The Barclays Center, it will now have to relocate elsewhere, as large crowds in indoor environments isn’t a good idea right now.

The orders came in part from New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who in June announced that the award show could proceed with plans so long as there was “limited or no audience present.” A little over a month later, a report from Page Six revealed that representatives for The Barclays Center and MTV revealed the award show would no longer be held at arena due to safety concerns.

The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, Aug. 30 and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around [NYC] with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines. In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event. The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.

The announcement comes after Keke Palmer announced that she would be hosting the upcoming award show. With just a little over three weeks left until the show’s schedule date, it remains to be seen what plans will be put in place, especially since nominees and performers have already been announced.