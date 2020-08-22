The 2020 MTV VMAs are almost a week away and to ensure the show goes on despite the pandemic, they’ve set up a livestream ceremony to be hosted by Keke Palmer. The initial list of performers was revealed at the beginning of the month, with Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd, and more added later. Unfortunately, Roddy Ricch has since revealed he will no longer be able to perform.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be performing at this year’s VMAs as announced,” Roddy wrote in an Instagram story post. “My team and I did everything in our power to make this work, due to COVID compliance issues at the last minute we had to call off the performance. My team and I are safe and everyone’s health is a main priority, as well as giving a quality performance. I appreciate MTV for the opportunity to perform and I hope I can see y’all next year. STAY SAFE.”

While Roddy’s cancellation may be a disappointment towards his fans, they have some reason to be optimistic: He revealed in a recent GQ profile that his upcoming sophomore album will be a “full-blown masterpiece.”

