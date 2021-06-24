Getty Image
The Music World Reacts To Britney Spears Calling For The Termination Of Her Conservatorship

On Wednesday, the music world turned their attention to the latest hearing in Britney Spears’ conservatorship trial, where the pop sensation pled for her freedom, asking a judge to terminate the court-ordered arrangement. “I am traumatized. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry I’m insane,” she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. “It’s my wish and my dream for this to end.” Britney also detailed how restrictive the conservatorship has become on her life.

“All I want is to own my money … and for this to end … and for my boyfriend to be able to fucking drive me in his car,” she added. “And honestly … I want to be able to sue my family … I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out. I wanna be able to get married and have a baby.”

After hearing the singer speak, a number of acts from the music world hopped on Twitter to express their support for Britney. In a pair of tweets, Halsey wrote, “I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.” Mariah Carey chimed in with her own words of encouragement, writing, “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong [heart emojis].”

You can read more tweets in support of Britney from the music world below.

Cher is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

