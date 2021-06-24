On Wednesday, the music world turned their attention to the latest hearing in Britney Spears’ conservatorship trial, where the pop sensation pled for her freedom, asking a judge to terminate the court-ordered arrangement. “I am traumatized. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry I’m insane,” she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. “It’s my wish and my dream for this to end.” Britney also detailed how restrictive the conservatorship has become on her life.

“All I want is to own my money … and for this to end … and for my boyfriend to be able to fucking drive me in his car,” she added. “And honestly … I want to be able to sue my family … I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out. I wanna be able to get married and have a baby.”

After hearing the singer speak, a number of acts from the music world hopped on Twitter to express their support for Britney. In a pair of tweets, Halsey wrote, “I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.” Mariah Carey chimed in with her own words of encouragement, writing, “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong [heart emojis].”

You can read more tweets in support of Britney from the music world below.

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

Additionally, fuck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health. #FreeBritney — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

#FreeBritney — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

She Worked Hard,Was The Golden Goose,Made Lots Of

💰💰,Got Sick,Now She’s The CASH COW.Does anyone Who’s Making💰Off Her Being Sick,Want Her Well⁉️Someone Who Doesn’t Want Anything From Her Should Look Into Her Dr.& Her Meds.

🦆🦆🦆……Is It a Duck⁉️ https://t.co/hniE8yFrHZ — Cher (@cher) August 26, 2020

We love you SO MUCH @britneyspears ❤️ — TINASHE ³³³ (@Tinashe) June 23, 2021

Got y’all asses!! ITS OVER #FreeBritney crazy mfs — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 24, 2021

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

Free Britney — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) June 23, 2021

Britney has been telling us how she’s felt since 2007. Listen to her, listen to women, and free one of the most iconic and legendary performers of all time, @britneyspears ❤️ — marian hill (@MarianHillMusic) June 23, 2021

